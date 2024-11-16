Liverpool Could Be 'In The Mix' To Rival Manchester United For Everton Defender Jarrad Branthwaite
According to a report, Liverpool and Manchester United could go head-to-head for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.
After an impressive loan spell in Holland for PSV Eindhoven, the 22-year-old has been outstanding in helping the Toffees maintain their Premier League status in what has been a difficult period for them on and off the pitch.
His dominant performances did not go unnoticed by Gareth Southgate, and an England call-up followed, making his debut in March in a friendly against Bosnia.
Ruben Amorim's tenure is about to start at Manchester United, and GIVEMESPORT reports that the Red Devils should not be ruled out from making a move for the former Carlisle United defender.
They also suggest that North West rivals Liverpool could be 'in the mix' for Branthwaite as they start to plan for life after Virgil van Dijk.
Reds skipper Van Dijk is out of contract at the end of the season and could leave for free next summer. Whilst there are indications that a deal could be close between the Dutchman and the Anfield hierarchy to extend that deal, he has yet to put pen to paper.
The publication also writes that a new deal at Everton should not be ruled out, with the club about to move to a new stadium and bosses keen to give him a pay rise to reflect his growing status.
Branthwaite's current contract runs until 2027, meaning the Blues are protected to some extent, with potential suitors likely to have to pay a huge fee to secure his services.