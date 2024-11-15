Liverpool Could 'Go All Out' For Barcelona Winger Raphinha If Mohamed Salah Departs
According to a report, Liverpool could 'go all out' to sign Brazilian Raphinha from Barcelona if they cannot agree to a contract extension with Mohamed Salah.
The 32-year-old's current deal runs out at the end of the season and despite indications that both club and player are keen on an extension, there is still no agreement in place.
That could leave Liverpool in a difficult situation with one of their prime assets available to talk to clubs overseas from the start of January with a view to going on a free transfer next summer.
Salah is not the only player on the books at Anfield in this situation, with both Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold also having just over six months left on their deals, making it a nervous few weeks and months ahead for Liverpool supporters.
El Nacional report, however, that should Salah depart, the Reds will target Barcelona's Raphinha as his replacement, having previously been linked with the 27-year-old when he was at Leeds United.
The Brazil international has been in sparkling form this season under Hansi Flick, scoring 12 times and providing ten assists in just 17 matches, helping fire the team to the top of the La Liga table.
The report from the Catalan publication suggests that Salah's situation is creating some nervousness at Camp Nou with a fear that they could target one of their key players should he move on.
The outlet also names Napoli's brilliant wide man Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as a potential target should a big money offer be made for the Brazilian that they cannot refuse due to their current financial situation.