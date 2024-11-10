Liverpool Could Rival Newcastle In Race For Crystal Palace Defender Marc Guehi
Liverpool could rival Newcastle United in the race for Crystal Palace central defender Marc Guehi as they look to bolster Arne Slot's options in defence, according to a report.
The Merseyside club have started the season in outstanding fashion, topping the table in both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League, and there is also an EFL Cup quarter-final away to Southampton on the horizon.
England international Guehi looked like he would be on the move to the Magpies in the summer, but the hierarchy at Selhurst Park would not budge on their valuation of upwards of £70million for the player.
Whilst another bid from Newcastle for the 24-year-old is still a possibility as early as January, TeamTalk sources are claiming that with Liverpool looking for defensive reinforcements, they cannot be ruled out of making a move for the former Chelsea defender.
Sevilla's Loic Bade also appears to be on the shortlist of Reds chiefs as an alternative to Guehi and could be a cheaper option, with him likely to be available at the end of the season for much less than his reported release clause.
A move for a new centre-back does not seem to be dependent on Virgil van Dijk leaving the club at the end of the season when his contract expires, however, with the outlet also suggesting that Liverpool 'are making good progress' in negotiations to extend his deal.