Liverpool Could Sign Crystal Palace Forward As New Links Emerge
Michael Olise and his departure were a huge blow to Crystal Palace last summer, but they may face a battle to keep two massive stars next summer, as Liverpool continue to be linked to some of their biggest talents.
Eberechi Eze has been a player mentioned alongside the side from Anfield in recent months, but a new name has emerged, and it could make a lot of sense given the current injury issues of Arne Slot's striker, Diogo Jota.
Jota has continued to struggle with his fitness this season, and Liverpool are currently looking at the possibility of signing Palace striker Jean Phillipe-Mateta, who is out of contract in the summer per Fichajes.
Mateta was rumoured to be leaving Selhurst Park this summer but ended up remaining to work under Oliver Glasner. The German spoke recently about Mateta's struggles with fitness due to the Olympics campaign this summer, and urged patience with the Frenchman, who was in startling form at the back end of the season.
Liverpool are currently using Darwin Nunez as a striker, but if Jota's injury issues continue, a new striker makes a lot of sense. Slot has only made one signing since joining the club in the shape of Federico Chiesa, but the Italian has featured just once since signing due to an issue with his leg.
There has yet to be an approach made from Liverpool as they may look to get the striker on a free transfer once his deal expires. Approaches can be made when he enters the final six months of his contract, which will begin in January.
Palace have made no indications a deal to renew the players current deal is close, and the most expected option right now remains the departure of the 27-year-old.
It would be an interesting summer from a negotiation standpoint if Liverpool had to stand across the table on deals for Eze and Mateta.