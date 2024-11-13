Liverpool Could Swap Trent Alexander-Arnold For Real Madrid Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni In January - Report
According to a report, Liverpool could swap Trent Alexander-Arnold for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in January.
The right-back is out of contract next summer, and speculation continues that he could make the switch to the Santiago Bernabeu to team up with fellow England international Jude Bellingham.
Liverpool themselves are also rumoured to be in the market for reinforcements to Arne Slot's squad, and reports of late have suggested that they could be prepared to reignite their interest in 24-year-old Tchouameni.
In 2022, Jurgen Klopp thought he had persuaded the France international to come to Merseyside before he signed for Los Blancos in a deal worth €80million.
DefensaCentral reports that Carlo Ancelotti could request Florentino Perez to make a €25million move for Alexander-Arnold in January to help with the injury crisis that is currently sweeping through the cub.
The Spanish outlet also suggests, however, that Liverpool may seek a player in exchange, and whilst a deal involving Rodrygo is out of the question, a deal involving Tchouameni cannot be ruled out.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
The Anfield hierarchy is still reported to be working on a new deal for Alexander-Arnold, along with those for Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.
It is not impossible, therefore, that the 26-year-old will continue to play for his boyhood club beyond the end of the current campaign, but the interest from Real Madrid is not going away, giving supporters at Anfield a nervous few weeks ahead.
A January move, however, for either player would seem unlikely with the Reds at the top of both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League. and with Ancelotti focussed on getting Real's season back on track after a difficult period with Tchouameni able to cover numerous positions for him.