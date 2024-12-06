Liverpool Could Target MLS Winger Arsenal Admire As Long-Term Mohamed Salah Replacement
According to a report, a whole host of clubs, including Liverpool and Arsenal, are tracking one of the brightest talents from the MLS.
Arne Slot's team find themselves at the top of the table in both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League, with a major reason for that the form of talisman Mohamed Salah.
The 32-year-old has been unstoppable since the start of the new campaign, scoring 15 times and providing 12 assists in just 21 matches.
Despite his terrific form, the former AS Roma man's contract situation remains unresolved, and if there is no breakthrough in negotiations to extend his deal at Anfield, he could leave on a free transfer next summer.
Whilst the possibility remains that the Egyptian could depart, speculation has begun as to who could be given the unenviable task of trying to replace him.
Caught Offside are reporting that sources have told them that scouts from Liverpool and Arsenal are monitoring LA Galaxy winger Gabriel Pec.
The player, who has been capped at under-23 level by Brazil, continues to impress in the MLS since his move from Vasco da Gama and has 39 goal contributions in 40 appearances across all competitions.
According to the outlet, however, the Premier League giants are not alone in their admiration of the player, with Crystal Palace, Fulham, Newcastle, Wolves, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan also following his progress.