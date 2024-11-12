Liverpool Defender Emerges As 'High Profile Option' To Replace Injured Eder Militao AT Real Madrid
Real Madrid are looking at options to replace their injured central back Eder Militao, and a Liverpool defender is on their radar, according to a report.
The 26-year-old Brazilian suffered a season-ending ACL injury during Real's 4-0 victory against Osasuna at the weekend in a huge blow to manager Carlo Ancelotti, who has seen injuries racking up for his team over recent weeks.
David Alaba is not expected back until the new year, and Dani Carvajal is another who will miss the rest of the season with a serious knee problem. Even Aurelien Tchouameni, who can deputise in the centre of defence, has picked up an ankle sprain, which leaves Ancelotti with a huge problem as he aims to get his much-criticised team back on track.
As Los Blancos consider bringing in defensive reinforcements, Fichajes are reporting that Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk is a 'high-profile option' with the Dutchman out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season.
They also name former player Sergio Ramos, Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah, Vitor Reis from Palmeiras, and RB Leipzig's Catello Lukeba as other options as they look to fix the issue both in the short and long term.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
It is impossible to think that Liverpool would allow Van Dijk to depart in January with Arne Slot's team challenging on multiple fronts, so a deal when the transfer window re-opens should be immediately ruled out.
Whilst he is out of contract in the summer and free to discuss moves with overseas clubs from January, the most likely scenario at the moment is that the Dutchman will shortly put pen to paper on a new deal at Anfield, ending speculation about his future.