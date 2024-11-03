Liverpool Eye Napoli Forward Kvaratskhelia And One Other To Replace Mohamed Salah
According to reports from TeamTALK, Liverpool are closely monitoring Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush. Both players have started well in the current season.
Since joining from Roma in 2017, Mohamed Salah has broken records every season, coined a 'one-season-wonder' by many rival fans due to his difficult stint at Chelsea before his move overseas, Salah is continuing his 'one-season-wonder' status in year seven with fifteen appearances contributing nine goals and seven assists in all competitions.
The SSC Napoli star would not be a cheap acquisition with prices being reported at €100million, compared to the €42million Liverpool signed Salah for.
Another option that has been linked multiple times by several outlets is Eintracht Frankfurt forward, Omar Marmoush, Salah's international teammate. The 25-year-old Egyptian has shot out of the blocks at incredible speed this season having bagged himself twelve goals and nine assists in just fourteen games. An incredible start and is just one goal behind league-leading Harry Kane from Bayern Munich on eleven goals in the Bundesliga.
Marmoush appears to be a more reasonably priced signing, with Eintracht Frankfurt looking for a fee in the region of €40-€50million.
It still remains to be seen if Mohamed Salah will sign an extension, as talks continue to trudge on, but, one thing is for certain. The club is preparing for all eventualities.