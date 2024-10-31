Liverpool Eyeing Up Trent Alexander-Arnold Replacement But Face Competition From Manchester City & Real Madrid
The future of Trent Alexander-Arnold continues to dominate the headlines with the England international yet to commit his future to Liverpool.
Links to Real Madrid do not seem to be going away and Reds fans are fearful that they could lose the right-back to Los Blancos on a free transfer at the end of the season.
The situation is made worse for supporters of the Merseyside club with uncertainty also clouding the futures of skipper Virgil van Dijk and talisman Mohamed Salah who are also out of contract next summer.
As the Anfield hierarchy look at options should 26-year-old Alexander-Arnold choose to depart, a report has emerged claiming they could make a move for PSG's Achraf Hakimi.
That's according to Fichajes.net who suggest Liverpool would only make a move for the Moroccan should Alexander-Arnold decide to bring down the curtain on a glorious spell at the club.
Liverpool are unlikely to be alone in the race for Hakimi however and the report states they could face competition for the right back from Manchester City who may see him as the successor to Kyle Walker. Real Madrid are also credited with an interest in the 25-year-old but it seems they would only make a move if they fail in a bid for Alexander-Arnold.
Hakimi is out of contract himself at the Ligue 1 club in 2026 and the Spanish publication reports that the French giants may be open to negotiations over a transfer when he has just 12 months left on his contract next summer.
It promises to be an interesting few weeks and months ahead at Liverpool with the futures of three of their biggest players to be decided as the club try to build on the excellent start made by Arne Slot at Anfield.