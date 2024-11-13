Liverpool Eyeing Up Summer Swoop For Ajax Defender & Arsenal Target Jorrel Hato
According to a report, Liverpool have made Ajax and Netherlands defender Jorrel Hato 'a top target' for next summer's transfer window.
Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for the talented youngster, with Chelsea also recently reported as holding an interest in him.
Liverpool have made an excellent start to life under new Head Coach Arne Slot, and he, alongside new Sporting Director Richard Hughes, are still yet to really make their mark in the transfer market, with much of the squad Jurgen Klopp left behind performing superbly under the Dutchman.
The Reds may be in need of defensive reinforcements at the end of the season, however, with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold out of contract. Both players could leave for free, although the club continue to work on new deals for the iconic pair and forward Mohamed Salah.
The futures of Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, and Kostas Tsimikas are also far from certain, meaning Liverpool could be in the market for defensive reinforcements next summer.
As per Graeme Bailey (via Caught Offside), Dutch international Hato has been identified as 'a top target' by the Anfield hierarchy and someone who could perhaps, in time, be the successor to Van Dijk.
The outlet also reports that the chances of a move to the Premier League next summer for the 18-year-old, who already has 81 senior club appearances under his belt, are high, and it seems likely that there will be no shortage of potential suitors.