Liverpool Face Competition From Paris Saint-Germain For Napoli Star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the latest player to be linked with a move to Liverpool as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah who has just one year left on his remaining contract.
Kvaratskhelia is regarded as one of the best young forwards in Europe following his impressive performances for Napoli in the past few seasons. He played an instrumental role in Napoli's 2022/23 Serie A title success.
The 23-year-old racked up 43 appearances, scored 14 goals, and registered 17 assists across all competitions for the Serie A side as they won their third league title.
The Georgian struggled to replicate his outstanding performances last season as they missed out on Champions League qualification after finishing 10th in the league. Kvaratskhelia netted 11 goals and provided nine assists in 45 games in all competitions.
This season, he has enjoyed a fine start for Napoli, who are currently leading the Serie A table with 26 points under former Inter Milan, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte.
Last summer, Kvaratskhelia was linked with a move away from the club, however, Napoli made it clear in an official statement that the Georgia international would not be sold. His current deal expires in the summer of 2027 and this will potentially open up the possibility of a move next summer.
According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have identified Kvaratskhelia as a potential replacement for Salah, however, face competition from Paris Saint-Germain for his signature. Barcelona are also said to be very interested in the forward.
Napoli are yet to reach an agreement with the player on a new deal, prompting serious interest. PSG were keen on signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia last summer but the move fell through as they wanted to offer defender Milan Skriniar in a player-plus-cash deal for the winger.
“PSG could make up for it by offering Skriniar, who [Antonio] Conte really values,” journalist Emanuele Cammaroto said on Radio Punto Zero.
“He earns €9million per season, so PSG would need to share his salary. Napoli are ready to renew Kvara’s contract, but they may start considering offers after 2025.”
There were also reports that Barcelona opened discussions with Napoli over a transfer for Kvaratskhelia that could reach €80million (£66.7million) but the Catalans’ current financial situation could not allow them to move ahead with the deal.
Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes is in the market for potential Salah replacements, with the Egyptian international yet to extend his contract which expires at the end of the season.
Salah's compatriot and Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush has been linked with a move to Anfield, however, Kvaratskhelia is also on Liverpool’s shortlist.