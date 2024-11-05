Liverpool Monitoring Frankfurt Star Hugo Larsson
Liverpool have made an impressive start to the new season after picking up another big win on Saturday in the Premier League.
The Reds rallied from a one-goal down to beat Brighton 2-1 to move top of the league table and are currently two points ahead of defending champions Manchester City who have picked up 23 points.
Slot has also led his side to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup and are undefeated in the revamped UEFA Champions League.
Liverpool have secured victories over AC Milan, Bologna and RB Leipzig.
They host Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday night at Anfield and a win will strengthen their lead at the top of the table.
Nevertheless, there is always room for improvement. Most specifically, Slot has been on the lookout for a new midfielder ever since he arrived in the summer.
After missing out on Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, the Reds have been linked with a move for several midfielders.
The latest midfielder to be linked with a move to Anfield is Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Larsson.
The Swedish international joined the Bundesliga side at the start of the 2023/24 campaign from Swedish champions Malmö FF and soon became a first-team regular.
In his first season at the club, the 20-year-old racked up 38 competitive appearances, contributing two goals and two assists.
This season, the Swede has scored three goals and provided one assist in 14 appearances.
He recently extended his contract with the Eagles was initially due to run until 30 June 2028, but it has now been extended by a year.
Despite the extension, a host of clubs are showing keen interest in acquiring his services.
According to Sky Sport Germany, several top clubs including Liverpool are monitoring Frankfurt’s midfielder.
Frankfurt are under no pressure to sell one of their prized assets, however, if they are to cash in on Larsson, it’s reported that Frankfurt could demand around €70million to €80million next summer.