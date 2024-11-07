Liverpool Made ‘Great Offer’ For Brazilian Youngster Rayan Vitor
According to E-Noticies, Liverpool made a ‘great offer’ to sign Brazilian youngster Rayan Vitor but have missed out to Barcelona.
It is believed that Olympique Lyon also tabled a tempting offer but the La Liga side have won the race to complete the signing of the 18-year-old for €18million.
Rayan has a release clause of around £54.4million in his contract which is set to expire in December next year, but he will move for much less.
Barca see the move as a major success as they continue to build for the future and have now cooled down interest in Spain and Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams.
Rayan was linked with several clubs including Manchester City, Udinese, Atalanta, Bologna as well as Fiorentina.
He is regarded as one of the best talents in Brazil, having racked up 38 appearances and making four goal contributions for Vasco de Gama across all competitions.
Rayan netted three goals and provided two assists in 11 appearances for Vasco de Gama’s U20 side.
Liverpool will have to look elsewhere for young talents to bolster their squad with the future of Mohamed Salah still up in the air.
Salah's contract expires in less than one year and is courting interest from host clubs including Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.
It is believed that Salah is eyeing a new lucrative new deal to stay at Anfield until 2027.
The 32-year-old has made 16 appearances, netted nine goals, and contributed nine assists so far this season as Arne Slot's side lead both the Premier League and Champions League tables.