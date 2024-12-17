Liverpool Have Eyes On The Future As They Keep Tabs On Championship Side Starlet
Harvey Elliott, Dominic Solanke, Fabio Carvalho, Trey Nyoni, and Rio Ngumoha are some of Liverpool’s promising youth acquisitions from English sides in recent years.
Elliott has broken into the first team over the past few seasons, while Solanke and Carvalho now play for Tottenham and Brentford, respectively. Nyoni and Ngumoha are exciting stars in the youth setup, and if they follow in the footsteps of those before them, they will have the chance to have a promising career.
According to Lewis Steele and Craig Hope of Mail Sport, Liverpool are poised to make Sunderland’s Trey Ogunsuyi an addition to their talented youth setup.
The 18-year-old Sunderland forward can play across the front line and has scored eight goals in seven appearances for the Black Cats in the Premier League 2 and U18 Premier League competitions.
Sunderland manager Régis Le Bris described Ogunsuyi as a ‘very interesting player for the future’ and has called up the Belgian Youth International to the first team squad to be on the bench in a few first-team matches this season.
With Liverpool supporters potentially getting a look at some of the talented youth against Southampton on Wednesday, it will be interesting to see if Ogunsuyi joins their ranks in the future.