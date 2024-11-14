Liverpool Have Not Initiated Talks Over Transfer Of Prolific Bundesliga Striker Omar Marmoush - Journalist
Liverpool have not opened talks over the potential transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush despite reports suggesting otherwise.
That's according to James Pearce, who denies the Reds have made a move for one of the Bundesliga's best players.
The 25-year-old has started the season in spectacular fashion with 14 goals and ten assists in just 16 appearances, following up on a 17-goal haul during the last campaign.
His form has not gone unnoticed, with some of Europe's biggest clubs interested in the Egyptian international teammate of Mohamed Salah.
German outlet BILD, via Sports Witness, had suggested that Marmoush had decided he wanted to join Liverpool, and discussions were taking place about the transfer.
Pearce writes in The Athletic, however. 'that is believed not to be the case' and that the Anfield hierarchy will only make a move for another striker should one of the current squad depart.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
Liverpool currently have six attackers in Arne Slot's squad, so as Pearce suggests, it would seem unlikely that another would be added on top of that.
It is possible, however, that there could be movement at the end of the season, with Salah out of contract and the future of Darwin Nunez uncertain, which could mean a move for Marmoush becomes a possibility.