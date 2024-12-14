Liverpool Hold Two Key Advantages Over Newcastle In Race For Johan Bakayoko
Liverpool and Newcastle United are once again being linked with PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko.
The Belgian international has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League over the last 18 months after impressing in the Eredivisie.
His form shows no signs of slowing down, with six goals and three assists to his name in 21 appearances across all competitions this season.
According to Caught Offside, sources have told them that Newcastle have been tracking the 21-year-old's progress over recent months, but Liverpool have now joined the race to sign the forward.
The outlet suggests, however, that the Reds may hold the edge in the transfer battle due to their superior financial situation, with the Magpies likely to have to sell before they can buy.
There is also Arne Slot's knowledge of Dutch football and record with Feyenoord to consider, with the 46-year-old's reputation in Holland further enhanced by his fantastic start to life at Anfield.
They also claim that the likes of Bayern Munich, Nottingham Forest, Al Hilal, PSG, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund are interested in Bakayoko, but it is likely to take an offer of €60million to get PSV to even consider departing with their star man this January.