Liverpool In Contact With Agents Of Real Madrid Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni Over Transfer - Price Revealed
According to a report, Liverpool have contacted the agents of Real Madrid and France international midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni over a potential transfer.
The links come just days after it was revealed that the 24-year-old is running out of backers at Los Blancos and that he could be sold over the coming months.
Liverpool have been admirers of the player for some time, with interest dating back to 2022, when Jurgen Klopp thought he had won the race to bring the defensive midfielder to Anfield. However, he signed for Real in a deal worth €80million.
Despite Arne Slot making a fantastic start to life at Liverpool, with the team at the top of the table in both the Premier League and Champions League, it is still expected that they will look to strengthen the squad over future transfer windows.
Martin Zubimendi appeared to be on the verge of a summer move to the Reds, but he had some last-minute reservations, which meant he stayed with Real Sociedad.
It remains possible that new Sporting Director Richard Hughes will return for Zubimendi, but the availability of Tchouameni could mean that Liverpool pivots away from the Spanish international.
According to Sky Sport.CH, the hierarchy at the Merseyside club is already in contact with the Frenchman's representatives over the possibility of a transfer, perhaps even as early as January.
The outlet suggests that whilst Tchouameni could be used in exchange for Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, Florentino Perez could also be willing to listen to offers of €60million from other clubs, perhaps opening the door for Liverpool to make their move.