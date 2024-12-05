Liverpool In 'Continuous' Contact With Possible Trent Alexander-Arnold Replacement
According to a report, Liverpool are already making contingency plans in case Trent Alexander-Arnold departs next summer.
The 26-year-old is out of contract at the end of June, and he is able to talk to overseas clubs about a potential transfer from the start of January.
Speculation has continued that he could be Real Madrid bound, where he would team up with England international teammate Jude Bellingham.
Caught Offside are reporting that Liverpool have not given up as they 'want to try until the last to push on Trent', who remains their priority.
Should they fail in their attempts to keep the right-back, however, Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer Leverkusen appears to be the number one choice as his replacement, and according to the outlet, the Anfield hierarchy is in 'continuous' contact with him.
They also suggest that the Reds are not the only team who are interested in Frimpong as he is also being tracked by Manchester City and, interestingly, Real Madrid.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
The next four weeks are going to be critical in respect of the contract situations of Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.
As to why Liverpool finds themselves in this situation with three of their biggest players remains to be seen, but should there be no movement on the number 66's deal before the end of the year, supporters may have to start preparing themselves for a scenario where he does depart next summer.