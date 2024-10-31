Liverpool In 'Good Position' To Land Bournemouth Star But Could Face Competition From Manchester United
As Arne Slot settles into life at Liverpool, plans are being made to bring in reinforcements over the coming months to help the Dutchman build on what has been a promising start to his career at Anfield.
This is off the back of a quiet summer for new Sporting Director Richard Hughes in terms of incomings. Only Federico Chiesa was purchased from Juventus with this season in mind with keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili signed and loaned back to Valencia as the club plans for life after Alisson Becker.
Whilst the contract situations of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and skipper Virgil van Dijk continue to dominate the headlines, the hierarchy at the club are working hard behind the scenes to further improve the remainder of the squad at Slot's disposal.
Despite an outstanding start to the new season under Slot both domestically and in Europe, the left-back area looks in need of attention.
Scotland captain Andy Robertson has failed to re-produce the form that made him such a crucial component of Jurgen Klopp's winning machine. Kostas Tsimikas has also enjoyed a number of starts under the new Head Coach but despite his qualities in attack, doubts remain over the consistency of his defending.
One of the priority issues for Hughes to sort out in January or next Summer therefore seems to be the purchase of a new left-back. TEAMtalk are reporting that Liverpool are 'likely' to make a bid for Hungary international Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth and their sources are telling them that the Reds are in a 'good position' to sign the defender.
They also claim that the 20-year-old will be 'ready to go' should he be given the opportunity to play for a big club like Liverpool but the Merseyclub club need to be wary of interest from rivals Manchester United who have seen both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia struggle with injury.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
A left-back has to be high on the list of priorities for Hughes over the next two transfer windows with it looking likely that Robertson's best days are behind him.
As they look to the future, Liverpool will be closely monitoring the progress of two players already on their books, Owen Beck and Luke Chambers, with both players having impressed during their loans at Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic respectively.
Should they decide to enter the transfer market for a left-back however, Kerkez could represent a smart piece of business with possible significant upside. Hughes' links to Bournemouth could also prove useful should Liverpool push for the move. Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolves is another potential target as reported by us HERE earlier.