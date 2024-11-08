Liverpool To Revive Interest In Atalanta Midfielder Ederson
Liverpool have had an excellent start to the season, winning eight of their 10 Premier League games to leave them at the top of the table and 100% in their Champions League outings so far.
The Reds thrashed Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 at Anfield to strengthen their lead at the summit of the revamped Champions League table.
Though it's early days, the initial signs look very good under Arne Slot who replaced Jurgen Klopp in the summer after the German decided to step down at the end of last season.
In Slot's first transfer window, the Reds only made one concrete addition to their squad over the summer in Italy forward Federico Chiesa.
Liverpool also signed Giorgi Mamardashvili but he will join the club next summer at the earliest.
Liverpool were linked with a move for a defensive midfielder and were close to signing Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad but the move fell through.
The Euro 2024 winner pulled the plug at the last minute after opting to stay with his boyhood club instead.
The Reds opted not to pursue an alternative at the time, instead to take their time, analyse the market and consider who might be best regarded as a worthy Plan B.
Now according to Corriere dello Sport, Liverpool attempted in the last window to sign Atalanta's Ederson but the Serie A club didn’t allow their star to leave at that time.
The report claims that Slot's side are willing to revive their interest but will face stern competition from Juventus, Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).
Ederson has three years left on his contract, therefore Gian Piero Gasperini’s side are under no pressure to sell him despite demanding around £45m for the midfielder in the summer.
He has racked 16 appearances and made two goal contributions in all competitions this season.