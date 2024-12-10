Liverpool To Rival Juventus & Inter Milan For Highly-Rated Bologna Defender
Liverpool have been linked with a host of defenders following the uncertainty surrounding captain Virgil van Dijk whose contract expires at the end of the current season alongside vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah.
Reports emerged on Monday that the Reds have offered the 33-year-old defender a new deal to keep him at Anfield. Van Dijk is desperate to continue his playing career in England and an agreement is reportedly imminent.
The Netherlands international is regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the world since moving to Liverpool from Southampton in January 2018. He has racked up 289 appearances, scored 25 times, and registered 13 assists in all competitions for the Reds.
This season he has been ever-present for Arne Slot's side, starting all 19 games in the Premier League and Champions League as they sit at the summit of both standings.
Despite Liverpool's willingness to keep hold of Van Dijk, they have set sights on bolstering their defensive options with the former Celtic and Southampton defender on the wrong side of 30. He will be 34 at the start of next season.
According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are keeping tabs on Bologna defender Sam Beukema, however, face competition from a host of European giants including Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, and Inter Milan.
The report claims that Beukema has been on the Reds' radar for some time now as Slot is a long-term admirer of the defender. Bologna are keen on keeping the 26-year-old Dutchman and have no intention of selling him in January.
It is believed that interested clubs would have to pay at least €25million (£20.7million) for his services but his price would rise as the suitors mount up. Atletico see him as a perfect fit for Diego Simeone’s style of play while Juventus' new boss Thiago Motta, would also be interested in working with him again.
Beukema previously disclosed his desire to play in the Premier League and also called Liverpool a great club.
“I also have ambitions and hope one day to be able to play maybe in the Premier League or another big club,” Beukema told Corriere dello Sport earlier this season, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.
“I was a fan of West Ham. I once visited Upton Park with my father and I was really impressed, because the atmosphere was similar to that of Feyenoord or Go Ahead Eagles.
“But there are so many fantastic teams in England, so if another great club like Liverpool came along I would be happy to go there one day.”
Sam Beukema has made 19 appearances and provided one assist for Bologna in all competitions this season.
