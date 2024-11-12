Liverpool, Juventus, Manchester United & Inter Milan Interested In Lille Striker Jonathan David
According to reports, a number of Europe's biggest clubs are interested in Lille striker Jonathan David, who is out of contract at the French club at the end of the season.
The Canada international has continued to impress in France, with 13 goals in just 19 appearances this season across all competitions, putting him on a total of 97 goals for Lille since his transfer from KAA Gent in the summer of 2020 for a fee of €27million.
According to Foot Mercato, Juventus appear to be favourites to sign the forward and could even make a €15-20million move for him in the January transfer window when he would have just six months left on his contract.
It seems more likely that David will be on the move next summer, however, and the French publication also says that on Monday, Tuttosport reported that the Old Lady is not the only club interested in the 24-year-old, with Liverpool, Manchester United and Inter Milan closely following the situation.
The Italian outlet is also reported as saying Juventus' Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli's good relationship with Lille from the transfer of Victor Osimhen from the Ligue 1 club to Napoli could put i bianconeri in pole position in the race for David, but they could still face a battle for his signature.