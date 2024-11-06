Liverpool Keen To Secure Sevilla Defender Amid Virgil van Dijk Contract Uncertainty
Liverpool are eyeing up potential replacements for Virgil van Dijk, with their skipper's contract due to expire next summer.
Despite the 33-year-old acknowledging that he is happy at Anfield, there are still no signs that a deal to extend his stay beyond the end of the season could be on the cards.
The situation is made even worse for Reds fans with another iconic duo, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander, also unclear about their futures beyond next summer.
As Arne Slot and new Sporting Director Richard Hughes prepare to take Liverpool into a new era, the focus is very much on who can be brought to the club to strengthen the Dutchman's squad or should any of the big names depart.
According to El Nacional.Cat, the Anfield hierarchy are keen on securing a deal for Sevilla's central defender Loic Badé,
The France under-21 international has impressed in La Liga since his move from Stade Rennais, and the outlet claims that a deal could be done for around €20million, with Liverpool keen to strike a deal before other interested parties come to the table.
Van Dijk has shown no signs of his form declining and, if anything, looks back to his very best in a team that tops both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League tables.
The next weeks will be pivotal as the Reds try and get their captain to pledge his future to the club. Badé's attributes and age mean, however, that he could still be a target whether Van Dijk stays or departs.