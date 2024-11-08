Liverpool Legend Tips Manchester City To Rival Reds For Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi
Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has tipped Manchester City to challenge his old team in the race for Real Sociedad and Spain midfielder, Martin Zubimendi.
New Sporting Director Richard Hughes believed he was about to make the 25-year-old his first signing for the club during the summer transfer window before the player appeared to back out at the last minute.
Whilst the Anfield hierarchy may revisit their interest as they look to boost Arne Slot's options in the middle of the park, Carragher believes that the Reds' biggest rivals over the past decade may enter the battle to sign the midfielder.
In his column in the The Telegraph (via GOAL), the Sky Sports commentator admitted he would not be surprised to see Pep Guardiola target Zubimendi with Ballon d'Or winner Rodri ruled out for the season with a serious knee injury.
"The void left by Rodri means City must consider the transfer market in January. I wonder whether they will try to succeed where Liverpool failed and lure Martín Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, the player whom top European scouts evidently feel is the best No 6 available beyond the Champions League clubs. Zubimendi is Rodri’s deputy in the Spain squad too."
It was a quiet summer for Liverpool with only Federico Chiesa brought to the club for the new season. It is likely therefore that Slot and Hughes will still be on the look out for a midfielder, and Zubimendi is still expected to be high up on their wish list.
Should that be the case, supporters of the Merseyside club will be hoping that the work put in during the summer will give them the edge over their rivals in the race for the Spanish international.