Liverpool Look To Re-Visit Alisson Becker Route As They Eye Up Goalkeeper
Liverpool could be preparing to re-visit a familiar route that helped them to achieve so much success under Jurgen Klopp.
In the summer of 2018, Alisson Becker signed for the Reds from AS Roma for a fee of €62.5million, a world record for a goalkeeper at the time.
The Brazilian's impact was huge and immediate, helping the club to Champions League glory, followed by the Premier League title, the first in 30 years, the following season.
He has continued to prove himself to be one of the best in the World, but nagging injury issues have seen him miss plenty of football over recent seasons.
Whilst that has led to frustration for the 32-year-old, it has provided Caoimhin Kelleher with a platform to prove himself as the best number-two keeper around.
The goalkeeping situation at Anfield has been complicated further with the signing of Giorgi Marmadashvili from Valencia, with the Georgian set to join next summer once he completes a one-year loan spell at Los Ches.
Marmadashvili's pending arrival has led to speculation that both Alisson and Kelleher could be on the move, with the trio all looking to be number one.
That would mean huge changes in the goalkeeping department at Anfield and could leave Head Coach Arne Slot short as he continues his tenure on Merseyside.
Tuttosport (via Sport Witness) are reporting that Liverpool could try and raid AS Roma again for goalkeeper Renato Marin, who has been capped by Italy at under-19 level.
The 18-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and with his contract up next summer, according to the outlet, he has potential suitors in Marseille, Juventus, Inter Milan, as well as Liverpool.
It promises to be an interesting few months at Anfield with the futures of Alisson and Kelleher uncertain and Marmadashvili due to arrive. As to whether Marin will be part of plans going forward remains to be seen, but the interest is there, and history suggests a move for an AS Roma goalkeeper may not be a bad thing!