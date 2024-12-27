Liverpool Looking At Bundesliga Right-Back As Potential Trent-Alexander Replacement
January 1st marks when Trent Alexander-Arnold can sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club, and there is optimism in the Real Madrid camp over signing Liverpool’s local-born right-back, even if the transfer has to wait until summer.
Alexander-Arnold has collected many trophies since his senior debut in 2016, including the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and League Cup. He might win more with Liverpool this season, but his future with the club has yet to be decided.
The Reds have a capable backup in Conor Bradley, who has shown his quality when he’s stepped up in Alexander-Arnold’s absences.
Despite having Bradley in their ranks, Liverpool could look for reinforcement if Alexander-Arnold leaves the club and already have their eye on a replacement, according to Marc Brus.
Brus reported for CaughtOffside that Liverpool are targeting Jeremie Frimpong to replace Alexander-Arnold.
Frimpong had a stellar season with Bayer Leverkusen last year, contributing nine goals and nine assists on their way to an undefeated title-winning Bundesliga campaign.
The Netherlands international has already contributed two goals and eight assists in all competitions this season.
While Frimpong has played more as a wing-back or on the wing, Liverpool have an eye on him for their right-side in place of Alexander-Arnold.
It remains to be seen whether Alexander-Arnold will leave the club, but Liverpool appear to be already preparing for a replacement.