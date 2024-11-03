Liverpool Looking At Possible Trent Alexander-Arnold Replacements Amid Real Madrid Transfer Links
Liverpool are starting to be linked with a number of full backs with the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold still unresolved.
The 26-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and there are currently no signs of a breakthrough in negotiations to extend that deal.
England international Alexander-Arnold continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid and they will be free to speak to him at the beginning of January if the stalemate with the Anfield hierarchy continues.
Reds fans are left feeling nervous as Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah also find themselves in a similar situation to Alexander-Arnold with their contracts also set to expire next summer.
As Liverpool make contingency plans, Caught Offside explain that their sources have told them that the Premier League leaders have asked for information on the situation regarding RB Salzburg's right-back, Amar Dedic.
The 22-year-old's performances have clearly not gone unnoticed, impressing in the Austrian Bundesliga and for the Bosnian national team with the publication also reporting that the player himself is open to a move to England.
Whilst Dedic might be the most realistic target with the two clubs enjoying a good relationship, the report also mentions Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong, and Monaco's Vanderson as potential targets should Alexander-Arnold depart for Los Blancos.
The next few weeks will be pivotal in deciding the futures of three of Liverpool's biggest players and based on the outcome of negotiations, new Sporting Director Richard Hughes may have to take decisive action when the January transfer window opens in less than two months time.