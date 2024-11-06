Liverpool Looking To Target Two Premier League Defenders From Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers
Liverpool are set to target a key area in the upcoming transfer windows, with the left-back position being one of the issues in the last number of weeks. Andrew Robertson had a dreadful game when Liverpool travelled to London to face rivals, Arsenal, and was at fault for the first goal.
Sources with TBR Football have indicated that Liverpool will be targeting Rayan Ait-Nouri of Wolves and Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth.
The Reds were noted to be happy to sell their current depth at left-back, Tsimikas, during the summer, but no suitable offer came in for the Greek national.
Ait-Nouri is currently having a great start to the Premier League season, with five-goal contributions in his eleven games, continuing his stellar form from last season and placing himself firmly on the radar of many clubs. With Wolves struggling massively this season, they may be forced to sell in the summer if they fail to secure safety in the Premier League.
Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez is another option being monitored by the Merseyside club, with the 20-year-old Hungarian defender being a key contributor to Andoni Iraola's team. Contributed two assists so far in the Premier League this season and is helping the Cherries push for a top-ten finish this season.