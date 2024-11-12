Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal & Chelsea Keeping Tabs On Aleksander Isak As Newcastle Contract Talks Rumble On
According to a report, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Chelsea are some of the clubs monitoring the ongoing situation with contract talks between Newcastle United and forward Aleksander Isak.
After a difficult spell to start to the season, the 25-year-old has bounced back to something akin to the form that has seen him score 40 goals in just 79 appearances for the Magpies since his big-money move from Real Sociedad in 2022.
As Eddie Howe looks to the long term, both Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon have pledged their futures to the North East club, and talks have been in progress to give the Swedish international new terms to recognise his contributions.
TBR Football reports, however, that those talks over a new deal have not gone as expected, with a 'number of hurdles' emerging, with one being a 'prospective release clause'.
The publication also suggests that the hierarchy at St James' Park is aware that the situation will alert those interested in Isak, with clubs now believing that there is a chance of doing business next summer.
Arsenal and Chelsea are mentioned by the outlet as those with previous interest in the striker, but TBR mentions that Liverpool, Manchester City, Barcelona and Juventus are also monitoring the situation.