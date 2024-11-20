Liverpool & Manchester City To Fight It Out For Real Madrid's Federico Valverde?
According to a report, Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde.
The 26-year-old has been a leading component in the Los Blancos success over recent years with his energetic, attacking displays but has seen his form dip along with the team this season.
Liverpool may still be looking for midfield reinforcements after narrowly missing out on Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi in the summer. Despite Ryan Gravenberch's rise to prominence since then, Wataru Endo's future remains uncertain.
Pep Guardiola may also be looking to refresh his squad after watching his team uncharacteristically lose four games in a row before the November international break.
Fichajes are reporting that both Premier League giants are 'potential suitors' for Uruguay international Valverde, who is under contract until 2027 at the Santiago Bernabeu.
The Spanish outlet claims that despite a huge release clause in his contract, clubs could test the resolve of Florentino Perez if the player himself decides he would be keen on a move to England.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
The Reds have been linked with Valverde many times over the past few years, with it reported that former manager Jurgen Klopp was a huge admirer.
A move to Anfield now seems even less likely, however, with Slot setting up his team differently to the German and with the midfielder considered untouchable in the Spanish capital.