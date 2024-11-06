Liverpool, Manchester United, And Manchester City Are All Keen On £84m Sporting CP Winger Geovany Quenda
The 17-year-old has burst onto the scene breaking into the first team with Sporting so far this season, impressing many at the club and elsewhere in Europe. The new Manchester United head coach, Ruben Amorim is keen to bring the young Portuguese forward to the English club, but according to TeamTALK, rivals Liverpool and Manchester City look to sink any reunion hopes of the two.
Quenda is a left-footed right winger, averaging around 65 minutes played per game in his first fourteen games at the senior level. In that time he has bagged himself a goal and two assists and rotated between Ruben Amorim's right-midfield and right-wing positions.
Securing the young forward's signature and services will not be easy, however, with him being just 17, any prospective suitors will wait until the Summer transfer window to make a move for him.
Geovany also has a release clause of £84million in his contract, considered to be too high by most clubs and Sporting are reluctant to let him leave.