Liverpool & Manchester United Make Contact With Real Madrid Transfer Target Playing At Bayern Munich
According to a report, Liverpool and Manchester United have made contact with the representatives of Real Madrid transfer target Alphonso Davies.
The 24-year-old's contract at Bayern Munich comes to an end next summer, and he is widely expected to join the La Liga giants on a free transfer.
TBR Football are reporting, however, that sources have told them that Liverpool and United see the opportunity to sign the Canadian international for nothing as a situation 'too good to ignore' and have made contact with the player's entourage.
The outlet also suggests that Bayern have not yet given up hope of retaining the services of the left-back, despite the interest from Los Blancos and the two Premier League clubs, with Arsenal and Chelsea also reported to be keeping an eye on the situation.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
There is no doubt that a new left-back is very much on the radar of the hierarchy at Anfield, with Andy Robertson so far unable to re-capture the form that made him one of the best full-backs in the world under Jurgen Klopp.
A move for Davies seems unrealistic, however, with the defender already on big wages and seemingly destined for the Santiago Bernabeu, with the Reds more likely to look at Bournemouth's Premier League proven Milos Kerkez.