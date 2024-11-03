Liverpool, Manchester United & Newcastle United All Keen On Signing Barcelona Midfielder Marc Casado
Three Premier League giants are interested in the signing of Barcelona defensive midfielder Marc Casado, according to a report.
That's as per Fichajes (via The Hard Tackle) who claim that Liverpool, Manchester United, and Newcastle United are all tracking the 21-year-old.
Liverpool may still be in the hunt for a midfielder after they missed out on signing Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in the summer. Ryan Gravenberch has stepped up magnificently to fill the void but Head Coach Arne Slot may still wish to add depth in that area of the pitch.
Manchester United have recently brought in Manuel Ugarte to add some stability to their midfield but know that Casemiro's best day's may well be behind him and hence may start looking for his replacement.
Eddie Howe has Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali at his disposal at Newcastle but again he may be keen to add to his options and free up the Brazilian to play further forward.
Casado has stepped up this season to the senior squad at the Camp Nou and has impressed by providing four assists in his twelve appearances so far.
The Spanish outlet claims that he could be available for as little as €15million so should that be the price, a number of clubs across Europe will be keen to battle it out for his signature with his ability on the ball and awareness to snuff out danger.
Depite the rumoured low price tag, the youngster seems to be in favour with Hansi Flick and as a result it would appear unlikely that such a key player for the new manager would be allowed to depart on the cheap.