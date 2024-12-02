Liverpool Midfielder On Real Madrid List To Replace Toni Kroos
According to a report, an in-form Liverpool midfielder is one of five names on the list to be the successor to Toni Kroos at Real Madrid.
The German brought down the curtain on a glittering career in the summer at the age of 34 and has yet to be replaced at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Carlo Ancelotti has seen his team's levels drop this season, particularly in Europe, with Kroos' absence touted as one of the major factors contributing to their struggles.
It is no surprise, therefore, to see Los Blancos linked with some in-form midfielders as they try to move on from Kroos.
According to AS (via BILD), five names are being considered by the hierarchy at Real Madrid, with Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich, who is out of contract at the Allianz in the summer, reported as the number one target.
Ballon d'Or winner Rodri of Manchester City is another being considered, although they may want to see how he recovers from the serious knee injury which threatens to rule him out for the remainder of this campaign.
PSG's Vitinha and Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez are also mentioned as possible alternatives, but perhaps the most surprising name on the list is Liverpool's Curtis Jones.
The 23-year-old has been in fantastic form under Arne Slot, and it appears his performances have not gone unnoticed by Europe's most successful club.
The interest from the Spanish capital is likely to have peaked further after he played a starring role in the Reds' dismantling of the reigning champions in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Liverpool are likely to be in no mood to lose a player who is now fulfilling his potential in a red shirt, however, and recent reports have suggested that Jones, who recently made his debut for England, could be offered a new deal at Anfield, a move that would fend off any potential suitors.