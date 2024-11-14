Liverpool Monitoring Mohammed Kudus As West Ham United Stand Firm On His £85m Release Clause
A host of clubs including Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in signing West Ham United forward Mohammed Kudus ahead of the next summer transfer window.
Kudus moved to the Premier League from Eredivisie giants Ajax in the summer of 2023 and has established himself as one of the consistent performers for the Hammers.
In his debut season at West Ham United, the 24-year-old scored 18 goals and registered seven assists in his 48 outings across competitions - featuring in his preferred no.10 role as well as on both flanks and as a number nine when needed.
The Ghanaian's consistent displays put him on the radar of several clubs last summer including Chelsea who were heavily linked with a move before signing Pedro Neto from Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Kudus has scored two goals and provided one assist in 10 games in all competitions for Julen Lopetegui's side who have already been dumped out of the Carabao Cup by defending champions Liverpool.
The Ghanaian, who has struggled for consistency just as his team this season was shown a red card against Tottenham Hotspur for violent conduct and has been handed a five-match ban.
Despite his poor form, Mohammed Kudus is no shortage of interest from clubs in the Premier League with his contract set to expire in 2028.
According to the Daily Mail, "West Ham are expected to stand firm on Mohammed Kudus’ £85million release clause as they brace themselves for offers for their star forward next summer."
It is believed that Arsenal and Liverpool are among the sides monitoring Kudus carefully as his expensive release clause can be re-activated in the summer window.
The former Ajax forward is said to be settled at West Ham and is enjoying his time at the London Stadium, however, he would be fully open to leaving, particularly for a side that can offer Champions League football.
Kudus who has already missed West Ham United's last three games will sit out of their upcoming matches after Newcastle United on November 25 and Arsenal on November 30 after the international break.
He was named in Ghana's squad for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger on November 15 and 18 respectively.
Mohammed Kudus will now be eligible to return for West Ham United against Leicester City on December 3 in the Premier League as the Hammers look to pick up vital points after their poor start to the campaign.