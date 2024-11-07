Liverpool 'One Of Only Two Options' For Frankfurt Forward Omar Marmoush
Liverpool will battle Bayern Munich for the signing of in-form forward Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt.
Marmoush is making waves this season in the Bundesliga following his outstanding performances for Frankfurt.
The 25-year-old has already bagged 12 goals and nine assists in 14 appearances across all competitions as Frankfurt sit third in the Bundesliga and are six points off leaders Bayern.
The Egypt international is currently just seven goals off his tally from the 2023-24 campaign.
He is second on the top goal scorers chart with 10 goals in the league, just one goal shy of Harry Kane.
According to SportBILD, Liverpool are one of only two options Marmoush will consider if decides to leave Germany with Bayern Munich considered the ‘cheap’ option.
The newspaper further claims that Marmoush is ‘currently causing a stir’ in the Bundesliga and has been monitored by Bayern scouts for some time now.
He scored a brace in the 3-3 draw against Vincent Kompany’s outfit earlier this season.
It is believed that he will cost around £50 million ($65milion) as Liverpool look to strengthen under Arne Slot.
Marmoush is seen as a possible Mohamed Salah successor.
Frankfurt's prolific striker still has three years left on his contract, therefore the club is under no pressure to sell him.
However, if he continues this remarkable form, he will likely get a big move sooner rather than later.