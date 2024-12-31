Liverpool Open To Selling Jurgen Klopp Star Signing Amid Interest From AC Milan
It was a relatively quiet first transfer window for Arne Slot in the summer when he replaced Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool's new head coach. Federico Chiesa joined the club from Juventus while Giorgi Mamardashvili will spend the rest of the season at Valencia before moving to Anfield next summer.
With the January transfer window almost upon us, it is unknown if the Reds will look to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season. The Meyersiders are sitting at the summit of both the Premier League and Champions League standings.
There is talk of winning the quadruple this season, having also reached the semifinals of the Carabao Cup where they will take on Tottenham Hotspur in a two-legged tie for a place in the final.
The Reds thrashed West Ham United on Sunday to go eight points clear at the top of the league table and after the game Slot said: “There’s nothing in the media yet about who we’re going to bring in? No? And also not in my mind.
"I’m very happy with the squad we have, I said this six months ago and everybody was like 'is this guy crazy?’ But I think the players show the confidence the club and me had in them was all deserved."
The focus will be on the futures of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk who are all out of contracts at the end of the season. The trio will be free to talk to overseas clubs when the window opens on Wednesday.
Liverpool have put an opening proposal on the table for the three players and talks are still ongoing. Salah and Van Dijk are likely to 'end up' signing new Liverpool deals, however, Alexander-Arnold is most likely to leave for free in the summer.
The England international is not the only player linked with a move away from the club. Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister, and Ryan Gravenberch are all attracting interest from several clubs following their impressive performances this campaign.
According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are open to selling Darwin Nunez, who has struggled to live up to expectations since he arrived from Benfica in the summer of 2022. The report claims that a possible farewell in January will be difficult, however, an exit in the summer is more likely with the Reds already assessing possible alternatives for June.
Liverpool are said to be interested in Newcastle United star Alexander Isak, even if his price tag is high, and Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram, who has a release clause of €85million. It is believed that Inter’s valuation represents fair market value for the Frenchman.
Nunez, who has failed to nail down a starting spot under Slot this season has been linked with a move to AC Milan. The 25-year-old has scored four goals and provided three assists in 23 appearances and was an unused substitute over the weekend at West Ham.
