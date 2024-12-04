Liverpool Planning To Make Combined £91m January Move For Highly-Rated Duo
Liverpool would have the chance to strengthen their squad with new signings in the January transfer window. The Reds are in fine form this season as they lead both the Premier League and Champions League tables.
Arne Slot's side secured a 2-0 win over current league holders Manchester City to move nine points clear at the top of the standings and will take on Newcastle United at St James' Park on Wednesday night in their next top-flight fixture.
Speculation has started to emerge about players Liverpool could sign next month, having made only one permanent signing last summer. Federico Chiesa moved to Anfield from Juventus while Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will join his new teammates next summer as he spends the rest of the campaign in Spain.
Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush, Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams, and Red Bull Leipzig playmaker Xavi Simons have all been linked with a move to Liverpool ahead of the January transfer window.
The futures of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk are still unresolved. The three players are all out of contract in the summer, however talks are still ongoing with each of their representatives over potential extensions in the coming weeks.
According to TEAMtalk, "Liverpool are planning for the transfers of Milos Kerkez and Martin Zubimendi, and a move for the latter could be a simple one to pull off". Kerkez is regarded as one of the best young talents in the Premier League.
The report claims that the Reds are huge admirers of the Hungarian left-back. Bournemouth hope to keep him for the rest of the season but a bid worth around £40million could force the Cherries into selling one of their prized assets.
For Zubimendi, TEAMtalk claims that the Euro 2024 winner has a desire to play on the biggest stage, which could help Liverpool’s cause, having failed to convince him to move in the summer. It is believed that Real Sociedad do not expect the midfielder to be at the club next season and he will leave in January or the summer of 2025.
Zubimend has already rejected moves to Arsenal and Bayern Munich in the past in bid to remain at his boyhood club.
