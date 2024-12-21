Liverpool 'Positioning Themselves' To Sign Bayern Munich Superstar
Liverpool are positioning themselves to battle the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona for a generational talent playing in the Bundesliga.
The Reds have been hugely impressive under new Head Coach Arne Slot this season and find themselves top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables.
It was a quiet first summer for the Dutchman and new Sporting Director Richard Hughes in the transfer market, with only Federico Chiesa signed for action this season from Juventus.
As Slot and Hughes look to put their stamp on the squad at Anfield, Rousing The Kop are reporting that Liverpool are 'positioning themselves' to sign Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala.
The 21-year-old former England youth international has excelled at the Allianz since joining from the Chelsea academy in the summer of 2019.
His contract at Bayern expires in 2026, however, leading to speculation that he could leave on a free transfer rather than extend his stay in Bavaria.
Whilst the outlet suggests that the attacker could still decide to renew his contract with the Bundesliga giants, they also claim that the Liverpool hierarchy have ensured that his representatives are aware of their intent.
Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid are also credited with an interest in Musiala, who has been capped 38 times for Germany.