Liverpool Prepared To Offer £50Million For Former AC Milan Man Next Summer
It was a quiet summer at Anfield after new Head Coach Arne Slot was appointed as the successor to Jurgen Klopp.
Federico Chiesa was signed in a cut-price deal from Juventus, and Giorgi Marmadashvili from Valencia before he was immediately loaned back to them.
Read More: Liverpool Now 'Close' To Mohamed Salah Contract Renewal With Expected Announcement Date Revealed
Liverpool's intent to bring in an additional midfielder was also shown during the much-publicised chase for Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, a move that ultimately fell through at the last minute.
Whilst Slot has hit the ground running in impressive fashion at Anfield, at some point, it is expected that he will want to put his own stamp on the team via the transfer market.
Read More: Liverpool Join Arsenal and Newcastle United In Race For £90m-Rated West Ham United Star
According to Fichajes (via Transfer News Live), Liverpool are prepared to offer £50million for Atalanta's Belgian international Charles De Ketelaere next summer.
The 23-year-old attacker has already scored six and assisted nine times in just 22 matches across all competitions for the Serie A club this season, after 25 goal contributions during the previous campaign.
Read More: Real Madrid Interested In Signing Another Liverpool Star
The Spanish outlet reports that the Anfield hierarchy have been following the progress of De Ketelaere for some time, but Atalanta will take a lot of convincing to part with one of their key players.