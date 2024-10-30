Liverpool Prepared To Offer €70Million For Real Madrid Forward As Mohamed Salah Contract Uncertainty Continues
Liverpool continue to be linked with a whole host of players whilst uncertainty remains over the future of their talisman Mohamed Salah.
The 32-year-old has started the new campaign in style with eight goals and seven assists from just 13 matches helping Arne Slot's team to second place in the Premier League table and to maintain a 100% winning record in the Champions League.
Whilst there are no signs that the Egyptian's form will slow down any time soon, there is a real possibility that he could depart at the end of the season when his contract expires with no signs of a breakthrough in negotiations to extend his stay at Anfield.
Reds fans face an anxious wait in the coming months as the futures of Salah, captain Virgil van Djk, and Trent Aexander-Arnold are decided.
As the Anfield hierarchy prepare for a scenario where Salah brings to an end his glorious stay at the club, a report has emerged suggesting that Liverpool could be prepared to make a move for Real Madrid starlet Arda Guler.
The Turkish international has only managed 292 minutes on the pitch so far this season for Carlo Ancelotti's team and according to todofichajes.com Liverpool could make their move for the talented winger.
Whilst the 19-year-old is currently happy to stay at the Santiago Bernebeu, the Spanish publication suggests that should his lack of game time continue, he may be forced to change his mind at the end of the season.
They also report that could mean Liverpool making an offer of at least €70million although Real president Florentino Pérez would only begin to negotiate on offers of €80million or over.
It promises to be an interesting few months at Liverpool with the futures of Salah, Van Dijk, and Alexander-Arnold set to be decided and the potential knock on impacts of those decisions.