Liverpool Keen On Raiding Championship High-Flyers Sunderland For Starlet Striker
Liverpool's priority in the coming weeks will be to extend the contracts of current stars as the January transfer window nears. Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Mohamed Salah are all out of contract at the end of the current season.
As it stands, all three payers will leave the club as free agents unless they put pen to paper on new deals and also it won’t be long until the trio can negotiate pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs.
Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, and Salah are all believed to be desperate to extend their stay at Anfield even though the latter confirmed on Monday that he has not received an offer for a new contract from the Reds.
Liverpool have made an impressive start to the season though, January could offer Arne Slot a chance to strengthen his squad for the second half of the season and several players have been linked with a move to Anfield.
According to the Sunderland Echo, Liverpool are showing interest in one of Sunderland’s brightest young prospects Trey Ogunsuyi, who has featured seven times this season for the under-18s and under-21s sides, scored 12 goals, and provided two assists.
The report claims that the Reds remain interested in Ogunsuyi despite missing out on the chance to sign the youngster as a scholar, however, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool’s interest will result in concrete bids during the upcoming January transfer window and beyond.
The 17-year-old is versatile and can also play on the wings. He was one of the consistent performers of Graeme Murty’s side last season and scored some vital goals as Sunderland reached the Premier League 2 play-off final against Tottenham Hotspur. He netted the crucial goal in the semi-final against Reading.
Trey Ogunsuyi started the season playing for the under-18s, however, Luis Hemir's departure to play for Juventus Next Gen on a season-long loan saw Ogunsuyi promoted back to work with the under-21s.
The Belgian youth international has also travelled with Régis Le Bris’ first team this campaign as a reward for his patience and performances and made the bench against Millwall last Saturday per the Sunderland Echo
He penned his first professional deal earlier this year and will remain at the Academy of Light until 2026. Ogunsuyi opted to stay with the club amid transfer interest from the Premier League.