Potential Mohamed Salah Replacement Omar Marmoush to 'Say Yes' to Liverpool Transfer
Liverpool have been in contact with the camp of Eintracht Frankfurt forward, Omar Marmoush reports Florian Plettenberg. The Egyptian's asking price has been set by the German club between
€50million and €60million.
Liverpool is a serious option for Mohamed Salah's international teammate, both of which were excluded from the African Player of the Year awards recently released! Marmoush dreams of a move to the Premier League and would immediately agree to a move to Merseyside.
Omar Marmoush has shot out of the blocks early in this Bundesliga and Europa League campaign with ten goals and seven assists in only the first eleven games of the season.
Could this be the move to replace the output that Mohamed Salah has provided to Liverpool for so many years? Marmoush is of a similar age to when Salah joined the Reds back in 2017. Let's see how this one develops!