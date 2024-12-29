Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Manchester City Consider Move For Bundesliga Midfielder
With the January transfer window just days away, many European clubs will be looking to the transfer market to reinforce their squads.
The eye of prospective buying clubs will turn to players whose contracts are expiring or those who are rumored to be seeking a transfer.
READ MORE: Trent Alexander-Arnold Believes His Time At Liverpool Has ‘Come To An End’
In the cases of Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain, Jason Pettigrove reported for CaughtOffside that they are considering whether to make a move for Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala.
Musiala has 14 goals and six assists for the Bundesliga leaders this season. At 21 years old, the German international is an exciting prospect for any club.
READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano Claims La Liga Player Is A ‘Dream’ Target For Liverpool, Manchester City, And Arsenal
Contract negotiations are ongoing between Musiala and Bayern Munich, with the midfielder’s current contract set to end in June 2026.
CaughtOffside reported that Bayern are offering Musiala €25 million and value the player at around €180 million for any potential sale.
While the figures involving Musiala’s potential departure seem staggering, the German international could be subject to a move as early as January.