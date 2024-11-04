Liverpool & Real Madrid To Battle It Out For RB Leipzig Defender Castello Lukeba?
Liverpool and Real Madrid could be prepared to battle it out for the signature of RB Leipzig central defender Castello Lukeba next summer according to a report.
The 21-year-old has impressed since his move from Olympique Lyon to the Bundesliga club in the summer of 2023 and the fact that he is also left footed further adds to his appeal.
Virgil van Dijk's future remains unclear at Anfield with the Dutch international out of contract at the end of the season. Whilst he has given indications that he is keen to extend his current deal, there does not appear to have been any breakthrough in negotiations meaning that the 33-year-old leaving the club at the end of the season remains a possibility.
Whilst Los Blancos have the experience of Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, and David Alaba in their ranks, they may be keen on France international Lukeba as a young player that can take them in to a new era.
This is according to Fichajes who also suggest that whilst a move to one of the two giants could help 'catapult his career', the German club are not prepared to let go of Lukeba easily.
Leipzig also have the player's release clause working in their favour which is rumoured to be about €90million. Such a price tag could prove to be an issue for Liverpool who may decide extending Van Dijk's deal remains their priority for now.