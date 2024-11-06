Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold The 'Main Target' For Real Madrid To Replace Dani Carvajal
Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold tops Real Madrid's list of transfer targets to replace the injured Dani Carvajal, according to Marca.
The Spanish international suffered a serious knee injury in the closing moments of Real's 2-0 victory over Villarreal at the start of October and has undergone surgery, facing a long spell on the sidelines.
Lucas Vazquez has been deputising in the absence of the 32-year-old, but according to the Spanish publication, his performances have underwhelmed, meaning they are prioritising the signing of a new right-back.
Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at the end of the season and could depart if no breakthroughs are made in negotiations to extend his deal at Anfield.
The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu during recent months, and as time ticks on, speculation that he will leave his boyhood club for free has intensified.
Liverpool find themselves in a difficult predicament with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk also having deals that expire at the end of the current campaign, a situation which is making Reds fans extremely nervous.
The report from Marca (via Transfer News Live) suggesting that Alexander-Arnold is now their top target will only add fuel to the fire that the player from West Derby will say his goodbyes next June for a new adventure in Spain.