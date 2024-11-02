Liverpool Scouting In Form Bournemouth Forward As Possible Mohamed Salah Replacement
Liverpool came from behind to defeat Brighton 2-1 at Anfield on Saturday to retake top spot in the Premier League after Manchester City fell to a shock defeat at Bournemouth.
After a disappointing first half which saw the Reds fall behind, they came out after the break with renewed vigour turning the game on it's head thanks to goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah.
The Egyptian has started this campaign in typical fashion with eight goals and seven assists in just 15 games but is yet to sign an extension to his contract which expires at the end of the season.
Supporters at Anfield are growing concerned as there has been very little in the way of positive news regarding the futures of Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk, whose contracts are also up next summer.
With no signs of a breakthrough in negotiations, Liverpool are preparing contingency plans in case they lose their talisman in just over six months time.
That's according to Sky Sports who claim that Bournemouth's in form winger Antoine Semenyo is among the players being scouted by the Reds along with Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo who was linked to the club earlier this week.
Semenyo has enjoyed a fine start to the season and was on target again to register his fourth goal so far during the Cherries victory against the Champions at the Vitality Stadium.
The 24-year-old arrived at the South Coast club from Bristol City in January 2023 for £10.5million and his spell in the Premier League has significantly enhanced his reputation meaning that any transfer now would command a significantly higher fee.
The next few weeks appear to be pivotal for Liverpool chiefs to determine what the future means for three of their biggest players ahead of the transfer window re-opening in January where they may be forced into action and Semenyo could well be on their radar.