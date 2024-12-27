Liverpool Show 'Genuine Interest' In Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie de Jong But One Major Obstacle To Transfer Exists
According to a report, Liverpool have shown 'genuine interest' in Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong.
The Dutch international is under contract at Camp Nou until the summer of 2026 but could be sold a year before that if the two parties cannot agree to an extension of that deal.
Liverpool's hunt for a new midfielder was halted last summer when Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi appeared to back out of a move to Anfield at the last minute.
Despite Ryan Gravenberch's emergence, which has solved a huge problem for Reds Head Coach Arne Slot, there is still a feeling that they may need to add a player of quality to the engine room.
Team Talk are reporting that the hierarchy at Liverpool have shown 'genuine interest' in De Jong with a view to a transfer next summer and no signs of a deal in sight to extend his stay in Spain.
The outlet claims that the 27-year-old could be available for as little as €35million but would need to take a significant cut in wages to secure a move to the Premier League leaders, something he may not be willing to do.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
If De Jong was willing to take a pay cut, his recent injury record and age would likely be a concern amongst chiefs at the Merseyside club, meaning a move for the talented Dutchman seems unlikely.