Liverpool Stance Revealed Amid Ben Doak Premier League Interest
Liverpool appear to have made a decision regarding the immediate future of Ben Doak after the winger impressed in Scotland's 1-0 victory over Croatia.
The 19-year-old was made available for loan by the Reds in the summer, and it was even reported that they would be open to a permanent transfer if they received a suitable offer.
He is currently enjoying a successful loan spell at Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough in the Championship, where he has scored once and provided three assists in ten matches.
Doak's good form has also meant he has forced his way into Steve Clarke's plans, and it looks like he will be a starter for Scotland for years to come, especially if he continues to show the same level of performance he did on Friday when faced with Manchester City's Joško Gvardiol.
There had been enquiries for Doak from England's top tier in the summer, but the decision was taken to head for the Championship to ensure more game time, and TBR Football reports that Premier League clubs are now interested again in taking him on loan for the second half of the season.
Despite the growing list of potential suitors, the outlet writes that the Anfield hierarchy is likely to turn down any approaches with the club happy with his progress at the Riverside Stadium with the player set to return to Liverpool next summer.