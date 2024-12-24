Liverpool Star Set To Be At The Centre Of Transfer Battle Amid Interest From Leeds United And Premier League Clubs
Liverpool star has been the subject of interest from several clubs ahead of the summer transfer window. Arne Slot's main priority at the moment is to keep hold of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk whose contracts expire at the end of the season.
The trio continue to make the headlines following the uncertainty surrounding their futures as they approach the final six months of their remaining deal with the club. Liverpool have put an opening proposal on the table for all three players, however, there has been no breakthrough in negotiations.
As it stands, Salah, Alexander-Arnold, and Van Dijk are eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with any overseas club of their choice during the January transfer window which opens next week.
Apart from the three key players, goalkeepers Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher have been linked with moves away from the club following the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia. Alisson has been hampered by injuries in the past few seasons while Kelleher has expressed his desire to leave the club.
Kelleher has made 13 appearances this season, with eight of those games coming in the Premier League. The Liverpool academy graduate enjoyed an extended run between mid-October and early December following an injury to Alisson.
Liverpool rejected a bid from Nottingham Forest for the 26-year-old who made it clear last summer that he wanted to leave the club and become no.1 elsewhere.
According to Football Insider, the Republic of Ireland international is set to be at the centre of a transfer race in the summer amid interest from Leeds United and Premier League sides.
Former Man United and Blackburn chief scout Mick Brown, speaking exclusively to Football Insider claimed that Kelleher is not keen to remain on the bench at Liverpool and would instead welcome a move away from Anfield at the end of the season.
Mick Brown said: “Kelleher is very highly rated. There’s bound to be huge interest in his signature in the summer because he won’t want to be stuck on the bench at Liverpool.
“There are question marks about whether the Leeds goalkeeper [Meslier] is good enough for the Premier League and whether they will look to improve in his position.
“If Leeds do get up to the Premier League, Kelleher would be a big improvement.
“But there’s interest from clubs in the Premier League already because of his performances in the Liverpool team, any club that needs a keeper will be looking at him.
“There’s a lot of competition there, and I’m expecting him to leave Liverpool, but where he goes might be up to him to decide based on the interest.”
